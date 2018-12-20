Carlos Ghosn expected to be freed after extra detention rejected by judge

A court on Thursday rejected a request from prosecutors to extend the unusual detention of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn at the Tokyo Detention Center.

The decision means Ghosn could soon be released after spending a month in custody after being arrested Nov. 19 on suspicion of financial misconduct. The prosecutors, however, may decide to arrest him again on a different charge.

The Tokyo District Court rejected prosecutors’ request for a 10-day extension related to a separate warrant served Dec. 10 for allegedly understating his remuneration by ¥4.2 billion ($37.3 million) in the automaker’s securities reports for the three business years through March this year.

Ghosn was also arrested for allegedly understating ¥5 billion of his ¥10 billion compensation during the five years through March 2015 in a breach of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. He was indicted on Dec. 10.