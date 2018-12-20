Japan to withdraw from International Whaling Commission in bid to resume commercial whaling: sources

Japan has decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission in a bid to resume commercial whaling, government sources said Thursday.

The decision, which will be announced by the end of this year, comes as pro- and anti-whaling members of the IWC have been stuck in decades of confrontation.

Japan’s pullout, currently planned for next year, could spark criticism from European and other countries opposed to the practice of whaling. It is extremely rare for Japan to withdraw from an international organization.