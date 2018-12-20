In this photo provided by Moroccan news channel 2M and taken on Tuesday, a forensic team is seen at the area where the bodies of two Scandinavian women tourists were found, near Imlil in the High Atlas mountains, Morocco. The lone suspect arrested in the killings is connected to a terrorist group, and three other suspects are on the run, Moroccan prosecutors said Wednesday. | 2M / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Morocco links suspect in Scandinavian women’s slaying to militant group, probes grisly video

Reuters

RABAT - A man suspected in the killing of two female tourists, from Norway and Denmark, in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains belongs to a militant group, a prosecutor said on Wednesday, without identifying the group.

The women’s bodies were found on Monday in an isolated area near Imlil, on the way to Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak and a popular hiking destination.

The man was arrested in Marrakech, Morocco’s main tourist hub, and police were hunting other individuals identified as suspects.

“We are working to bring before justice three other suspects on the run,” said police spokesman Boubker Sabik.

The two tourists, Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, of Denmark and 28-year-old Maren Ueland of Norway, were killed in an unguarded area in hard to reach mountains, he said.

Investigations are also going on to authenticate a video tape shared on social media claiming to show the killing of one of the tourists, the general prosecutor said in a statement.

The video purportedly showed the killing, with a woman screaming while a man cuts her neck with what appears to be a kitchen knife.

A source from Imlil said one of the victims was found dead inside her tent while another was found outside.

Citing a security source, Morocco’s public TV channel 2M said on its website that investigations showed that the slaying of the two tourists was militant-related. It did not elaborate.

Morocco has been largely insulated from the militant attacks that plagued other countries in North Africa. The latest bomb attack in the country dates back to April 2011 when 17 people were killed in a restaurant in Marrakech.

Morocco has stepped up its effort to counter militant groups with the creation in 2015 of its own version of the FBI. The Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations has so far broken up 57 militant cells, including eight in 2018.

More than 1,000 Moroccan youths, predominantly from the north of the country, have joined militant groups in the Middle East.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Yemeni national Shaima Swileh (left) walks through the terminal of the airport in Munich, Germany, Wednesday before boarding an aircraft to the U.S., where she wants to give her son one more kiss before he dies, after she won her fight for a waiver from the Trump administration's travel ban so she can fly to California, where her 2-year-old son is on life support.
Yemeni mom on way to give dying son one final kiss after getting U.S. travel waiver
All Shaima Swileh wants is to give her son one more kiss before he dies. The Yemeni woman is about to get her wish after winning her fight for a waiver from the Trump administration's travel ban...
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Energy Secretary Rick Perry (right), delivers remarks as he welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington in March.
U.S. lawmakers seek oversight over any Saudi nuclear power deal
Lawmakers from both U.S. parties introduced legislation on Wednesday to give Congress more say in any deal on civil nuclear power cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia. The Trum...
A convoy of the U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor province of Syria Nov. 22.
Declaring victory over Islamic State, Trump plans to withdraw all American service members in Syr...
The Trump administration will soon withdraw all of the approximately 2,000 American troops from Syria, a U.S. official said Wednesday as President Donald Trump declared victory in the mission to de...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo provided by Moroccan news channel 2M and taken on Tuesday, a forensic team is seen at the area where the bodies of two Scandinavian women tourists were found, near Imlil in the High Atlas mountains, Morocco. The lone suspect arrested in the killings is connected to a terrorist group, and three other suspects are on the run, Moroccan prosecutors said Wednesday. | 2M / VIA AP

, , , , ,