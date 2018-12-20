Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an interview in Washington on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

Business

U.S. hits Russian intelligence, troll farm with fresh sanctions

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Treasury hit 15 members of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency with sanctions Wednesday over their alleged roles in interference in the 2016 presidential election and hacking the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Also sanctioned were two GRU agents who allegedly attempted to assassinate Russian defector Sergei Skripal in Britain, and two individuals and three companies tied to the Russian troll farm accused of trying to manipulate U.S. public opinion.

Separately, the Treasury said it would end sanctions on Russian aluminum giant Rusal and two related companies after blacklisted billionaire Oleg Deripaska took action to sharply cut his stake in them.

The sanctions ban Americans and companies with U.S. arms — like many global banks — from doing business with those on the U.S. blacklist.

The sanctions also freeze any of the targets’ assets in U.S. jurisdictions.

“The United States will continue to work with international allies and partners to take collective action to deter and defend against sustained malign activity by Russia, its proxies, and intelligence agencies,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Most of the names on the new sanctions list were GRU officers already covered by separate U.S. blacklists and indictments.

Four were indicted in October over the cyberattacks on the global chemical weapons watchdog, the OPCW and on WADA between 2016 and 2018.

Nine were part of a group indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller, the head of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, in July.

The new sanctions came two days after two extensive reports were released detailing concerted Russian attempts to stoke U.S. political conflict over social media by the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, an operation U.S. intelligence says was dubbed Project Lakhta.

The IRA is controlled by the Concord Group of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Wednesday’s sanctions blacklist added Concord’s accountant for Project Lakhta — also already indicted in the United States — and three companies the Treasury said the Concord group used to mask its operations.

The delisting of Rusal and the two other companies, En+ Group and JSC EuroSibEnergo, came as they sought to avoid being locked out of global markets due to their close association with Deripaska.

Derispaska is known to have friendly ties with Putin and had business ties with President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who has been indicted and convicted by the Mueller investigation.

“Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska will remain sanctioned, and his property will remain blocked,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Deripaska was one of several oligarchs sanctioned in April 2018 in retaliation for what the Trump administration called “the Russian government’s ongoing and increasingly brazen pattern of malign activity across the world,” citing its interference in Syria and its seizure of Crimea.

Also in Wednesday’s sanctions, Victor Boyarkin, a former GRU officer, was blacklisted over his work with Deripaska.

“Deripaska and Boyarkin were involved in providing Russian financial support to a Montenegrin political party ahead of Montenegro’s 2016 elections,” the Treasury said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of the Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28.
Facebook defends data-sharing after new report on partner deals
Facebook defended its data-sharing practices Wednesday after a report revealing that certain partners of the social network had access to a range of personal information about users and their frien...
This 1998 photo shows the Villa Lewaro, a century-old Italianate-style mansion that was the home of Madam C.J. Walker, a black entrepreneur considered to be the nation's first self-made female millionaire, in Irvington, New York. The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that Villa Lewaro was recently bought by Richelieu Dennis and his family. The price wasn't released.
NYC-area estate of first U.S. self-made female millionaire, a daughter of slaves, is sold
The New York estate built a century ago by a daughter of slaves who made her fortune selling hair care products for black women has been bought by the owner of Essence magazine and his family. T...
Barbara Underwood interviews with legislative leaders in Albany, New York, in May for the office of New York attorney general. Underwood and President Donald Trump's charitable foundation reached a deal on Tuesday to dissolve the foundation and distribute its remaining assets to other nonprofit groups.
Trump lashes out at NY Democrats over foundation shutdown
President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at New York Democrats over their efforts to shut down his charitable foundation. Trump tweeted that his foundation has "done great work and given away...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an interview in Washington on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American ambassador, in Moscow in 2015. | AP Cars drive past the headquarters of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Department (GRU) in Moscow in 2016. The U.S. Treasury hit 15 members of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency with sanctions Wednesday over their alleged roles in interference in the 2016 presidential election and hacking the World Anti-Doping Agency. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , ,