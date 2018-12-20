World / Crime & Legal

Trump White House faces new Democrat demands for answers that Republicans didn’t pursue

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - The Democrat who’ll become chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday set a Jan. 11 deadline for the White House and executive agencies to respond to previously ignored requests for documents and information, another signal of the heightened scrutiny that President Donald Trump’s administration will face next year.

Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings is flexing the new power Democrats will gain when they take control of the House on Jan. 3 to collect responses to 51 separate requests for answers that Republicans declined to enforce while they ran the panel.

“As Democrats prepare to take the reins in Congress, we are insisting — as a basic first step — that the Trump Administration and others comply with these Republican requests,” Cummings said in a statement.

The letters were sent to the White House and multiple federal agencies requesting compliance on matters that touch on a range of potential inquiries, including staff and Cabinet member travel, administration policy on immigrant child separations, security clearances and payments from foreign governments.

“These are documents that even the Republicans on the Oversight Committee — at least at some point in time — believed we needed to conduct effective oversight, but when the Trump administration refused to comply fully, the Republicans would not issue a single subpoena,’ Cummings said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A convoy of the U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor province of Syria Nov. 22.
Declaring victory over Islamic State, Trump plans to withdraw all American service members in Syr...
The Trump administration will soon withdraw all of the approximately 2,000 American troops from Syria, a U.S. official said Wednesday as President Donald Trump declared victory in the mission to de...
Image Not Available
Police recover woman's stolen tiny home near St. Louis, will return it for free
Police say they've tracked down a tiny home that was stolen in St. Louis. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said detectives found the home Wednesday morning about 30 miles (50 km) from St. L...
Detective chief superintendent John Boshier of Surrey police speaks after the coroner ruled that Russian businessman Alexander Perepilichnyy probably died of natural causes outside his home in 2012, after the inquest concluded at the Old Bailey in London Wednesday.
Russian whistle-blower probably died in 2012 of natural causes, U.K. inquest finds
A Russian mafia whistle-blower who was found dead after going out for a run near his home in southern England six years ago probably died of natural causes rather than from an elaborate poison plot...

, , , ,