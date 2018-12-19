Shoppers look at bags displayed in a State of Escape store in the Tokyo's upscale Ginza district in May. The number of super-rich households in Japan has almost doubled since 2011 to a record high, thanks to rising stock prices and an economic expansion, an indication that this segment of society has benefited from Abenomics. | BLOOMBERG

Japan’s super-rich getting richer under Abenomics, with ranks doubling since 2011 to record high

The number of superrich households in Japan has almost doubled since 2011 to a record high, thanks to rising stock prices and an economic expansion, an indication that this segment of society has benefited from Abenomics.

The number of households with net financial assets of at least ¥500 million ($4.4 million) rose to 84,000 last year, according to biennial data compiled by Nomura Research Institute stretching back to 2000. That indicates that the superrich account for about 0.16 percent of Japan’s total households.

The figure may further fuel criticism that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies have mostly helped to make the rich richer, leaving the larger populace with more mixed feelings about the performance of his administration.

Still, the proportion of superrich lags other developed economies and may not have expanded at the same pace this year with stocks falling across the world, leaving Japanese equities at their lowest level in 18 months.

