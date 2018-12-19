World

Russian freighter refloated after running aground off southwest England

Reuters

LONDON - A Russian bulk cargo ship that ran aground off southwest England on Tuesday has been successfully refloated and is being towed out to open sea.

Television images showed the 180-meter (590-foot) Kuzma Minin being pulled to safety by three tugs shortly after 1400 GMT on a higher tide.

The 16,000-tonne ship, with 18 Russian crew on board, had dragged its anchor in strong winds and grounded between the Swanpool and Gyllyngvase beaches near Falmouth in Cornwall at about 0540 GMT.

The ship, which listed at five degrees, did not have any cargo on board and there were no reports of any pollution, the coast guard said in a statement.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Russian ship runs aground in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain Tuesday in this photo obtained from social media. | TWITTER / @ALEXANDRIAPESIC / VIA REUTERS

