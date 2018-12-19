United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York Tuesday | REUTERS

World / Politics

U.S. hints at Trump Mideast peace plan: Lots to like, some not

AP

UNITED NATIONS - U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has given a hint of the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians, saying it’s long, takes advantage of new technology, and has a lot both sides will like and things they won’t like.

Haley said Israelis and Palestinians as well as countries around the world have a choice: They can focus on the parts they dislike, which she said means returning “to the failed status quo of the last 50 years.” Or they can focus on parts they like and encourage peace negotiations to move forward.

The ambassador told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that “both sides would benefit greatly from a peace agreement, but the Palestinians would benefit more, and the Israelis would risk more.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This Dec. 24, 1968, photo made available by NASA shows the Earth behind the surface of the moon during the Apollo 8 mission.
NASA's first flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary
Fifty years ago on Christmas Eve, a tumultuous year of assassinations, riots and war drew to a close in heroic and hopeful fashion with the three Apollo 8 astronauts reading from the Book of Genesi...
Pope Francis celebrates a special Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Dec. 12.
Victims, accountability on agenda at pope's sex abuse summit
The Vatican on Tuesday released the first details of Pope Francis' upcoming high-stakes sex abuse prevention summit, making clear that bishops attending the gathering must reach out to victims befo...
In this Dec. 14 photo, an Indian woman is brought for treatment after a case of suspected food poisoning, at a hospital in Mysore Karnataka state, India. Police on Saturday arrested three people after at least 10 died of suspected food poisoning following a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new Hindu temple in southern India.
Toxic pesticide U.N. had urged banned found in temple food that killed 15 in India
A toxic pesticide that a U.N. agency wanted India to ban a decade ago contaminated food that killed at least 15 people at a temple last week, police said on Tuesday. More than 100 also had to go...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York Tuesday | REUTERS

, , , , , ,