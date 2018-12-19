World

Media freedom group records increase in journalists slain this year as toll hits 63

AP

PARIS - Media freedom group Reporters Without Borders says it has recorded an increase in the number of journalists killed and imprisoned worldwide this year.

The Paris-based group said Tuesday 63 journalists died in relation to their jobs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 1, 2018, compared to 55 in 2017, as well as four media workers. Another 13 people it described as “non-professional journalists” — people who didn’t have official press cards but who still played a role in the production of news and information — also died, while 348 were held in detention around the world.

The deadliest country for reporters in 2018 was Afghanistan, where 15 died in violent attacks such as bombings. But in Iraq, no media deaths were reported in 2018, for the first time since 2003.

