Tokyo stocks turn sharply lower on Wall Street’s rout

Stocks turned substantially lower Tuesday, tracking an overnight plunge on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 average tumbled 391.43 points, or 1.82 percent, to end at 21,115.45. On Monday, the key market gauge gained 132.05 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was down 31.69 points, or 1.99 percent, at 1,562.51, its lowest finish since May 19, 2017. It climbed 2.04 points Monday.

Japanese equities came under heavy selling pressure after U.S. stocks plumetted Monday amid growing concerns about slowing global growth, brokers said.

The Tokyo market was also hurt by the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, they said.

Stocks met with “futures-led selling by short-term players,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

A sluggish performance of Chinese stocks was another factor prompting massive sell-offs of Japanese equities, Otsuka added.

Worries about a global economic slowdown intensified after the Empire State Manufacturing Survey’s general business conditions index for December, released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, fell far short of market expectations, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,982 to 132 in the first section, while 15 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume increased to 1.625 billion shares from Monday’s 1.362 billion.

Park24 plummeted 12.50 percent after the hourly parking service provider on Monday gave disappointing profit estimates for the year through next October, brokers said.

Lower crude oil prices dragged down oil companies JXTG, Cosmo Energy and Inpex.

Takeda Pharmaceutical and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group were also on the minus side.

By contrast, Daito Trust Construction rose after the company announced a boost in its share buyback plan.

Other major winners included Semiconductor equipment maker Advantest and automaker Suzuki.