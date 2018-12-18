Japan rises four places to 110th in WEF’s global gender equality rankings

Japan has been placed 110th in the World Economic Forum’s global gender equality rankings for 2018, released Tuesday, up from 114th last year.

The rise reflected narrower wage gaps and an increase in women’s labor participation rate.

Still, the nation remains low in the WEF rankings five years after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set out a policy of promoting the empowerment of women as part of his government’s growth strategy and more than three years after a related law was partially implemented.

The WEF survey, covering 149 countries, examined gender equality in the fields of politics, economy, education and health.

Japan received poor marks for political empowerment, such as the proportions of women among lawmakers and Cabinet ministers. In the economic field, the country ranked low for annual income equality and the proportion of women in managerial positions.

In education, the country received a low evaluation for the proportion of women enrolled in higher educational institutions.

Iceland topped the rankings for the 10th straight year, followed by Norway, Sweden and Finland. The United States came 51st, China 103rd, South Korea 115th and Saudi Arabia, 141st.