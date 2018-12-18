DOJ files to halt suit demanding Trump financial documents

AP

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department is challenging a Maryland federal judge’s decision allowing a case accusing President Donald Trump of profiting off the presidency to go forward.

Justice lawyers want an appeals court to take the case instead.

They filed papers Monday seeking to send the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, and have asked to stay proceedings, which include subpoenas seeking Trump business tax returns and documents from 13 Trump corporate entities.

Justice lawyers have said providing those documents would interfere with the president’s duties. Trump’s personal attorney made a similar argument last week.

The lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia alleges Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting foreign and domestic government spending at his Washington hotel.

