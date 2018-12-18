Japan Coast Guard vessel PS08 Kariba sails off Cape Nosappu in Nemuro on Hokkaido , with part of the Russian-held islands visible the background, in 2017. | REUTERS

Russia moving troops into new barracks on disputed isles off Hokkaido, plans armor installations

Reuters

MOSCOW - Russia said on Monday it had built new barracks for troops on a disputed chain of islands near Japan and would build more facilities for armored vehicles, a move likely to anger Tokyo after it urged Moscow to reduce its military activity there.

The announcement, from the Ministry of Defense, said Moscow planned to shift troops into four housing complexes on two of the four disputed islands, known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, next week.

The news came after the Kremlin said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might visit Russia on Jan. 21 as the two countries step up a push to defuse the territorial dispute to allow them to sign a World War II peace treaty, something the disagreement over the Pacific islands has long prevented.

There was no immediate reaction from Japan. Tokyo said in July it had asked Russia to reduce its military activity on the islands, a plea Moscow dismissed as unhelpful megaphone diplomacy at the time.

Soviet forces seized the four islands at the end of World War II and Moscow and Tokyo both claim sovereignty over them. Diplomats on both sides have spoken of the possibility of reviving a Soviet-era draft agreement that envisaged returning two of the four islands as part of a peace deal.

President Vladimir Putin and Abe have held numerous face-to-face meetings to try to make progress.

But tensions have remained high. Tokyo says it is concerned by what it regards as an unhelpful Russian military build-up on the islands — which has included warplane, missile defense and other deployments. Moscow, meanwhile, says it is perturbed by Japan’s roll-out of the Aegis Ashore U.S. missile system.

Russian politicians say they fear Japan might agree to deploy U.S. missile facilities on the islands if it ever got any of them back and that Moscow could only countenance a deal if it received a cast-iron guarantee that ruled out such a scenario.

In the meantime, Moscow is fortifying the islands.

The Defense Ministry said on Monday it wanted troops and their families to move into the two new housing complexes on one of the four islands, Iturup (Etorofu in Japan), and into two others on the island of Kunashir (Kunashiri in Japan), on Dec. 25.

It said troops were moved into two such similar facilities last year with three more barracks planned for 2019.

“Also on both islands we have modern and heated storage facilities for weapons and armored vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that more such facilities were planned.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Wooden paddles depicting standouts of the Heisei Era are displayed Monday at Sensoji Temple in Taito Ward, Tokyo. The exhibition started the same day and continues until Wednesday.
Hagoita paddles featuring big names from the Heisei Era on display in Tokyo
Traditional doll-maker Kyugetsu Co. opened a special exhibition in Tokyo on Monday featuring 30 kawari hagoita wooden paddles depicting standouts of the Heisei Era. The era, now ...
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire following an explosion at a restaurant in Toyohira Ward, Sapporo, on Sunday evening. Several people were reportedly injured by the blast, but the cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
Police believe gas from deodorizer spray cans may have sparked Sapporo blast that injured 42
Police believe an explosion at a Sapporo building that left 42 people injured on Sunday was caused by gas leaking from more than 100 deodorizer spray cans, intended for disposal, at a real estat...
Atsushi Suzuki (far left), one of three attorneys seeking reimbursements from Tokyo Medical University on behalf of applicants who allege discrimination by the institution, speaks at a news conference Monday at Tokyo District Court.
In lawsuit, consumer group alleges discrimination by Tokyo Medical University
A consumer advocacy group representing applicants who allege they have been subject to unfair admissions practices filed a lawsuit against Tokyo Medical University on Monday with the Tokyo Distr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Coast Guard vessel PS08 Kariba sails off Cape Nosappu in Nemuro on Hokkaido , with part of the Russian-held islands visible the background, in 2017. | REUTERS A dog stands in front of a Soviet IS-2 tank, a World War II monument, in the village of Malokurilskoye on the island of Shikotan in 2016. | REUTERS A bust of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen in front of a Russian Orthodox church in Yuzhno-Kurilsk on the Island of Kunashiri, one of four islands known as the Southern Kurils in Russia but claimed by Japan, 2016. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,