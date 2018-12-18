A Morroccan sheperd leads his goats on a path in the village of Taghzirt, in Morocco's el-Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains in March. The bodies of two Scandinavian women with cuts to their necks were found in a village in Morocco's High Atlas mountains on Monday, the interior ministry said. The tourists, a Danish woman and another from Norway, were found with "signs of violence" on their necks caused by a cutting device, the ministry said in a statement. | AFP-JIJI

Two Scandinavian female tourists found slain in Morocco’s Atlas mountains

Reuters

RABAT - Two female tourists from Norway and Denmark were found dead on Monday in the Atlas Mountains in central Morocco, with both having neck wounds caused by knives, the country’s interior ministry said.

The women were found in an isolated area on the way to North Africa’s highest peak of Toubkal, the ministry said in a statement.

Toubkal is a popular trekking and hiking destination 82 km (50 miles) south of Morocco’s largest tourist hub, Marrakech.

An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the “criminal incident,” the statement said, without providing further details.

