French President Emmanuel Macron (left) accompanies Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore as he leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on Monday in Paris. | AFP-JIJI

France vows aid for Burkina Faso but no more troops to fight Islamists

Reuters

PARIS - France agreed on Monday to a new military framework with Burkina Faso that would speed engagement of its forces to fight Islamist militants in a northern border region of Burkina where there has been a spike in violence.

The arid Sahel region is suffering violence from militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, highlighting the difficulty international partners face in restoring regional stability.

The northern region of Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has been especially hard hit, leaving the fragile West African state struggling to assert its authority since ex-Burkinabe President Blaise Compaore was ousted in 2014 at the hands of a popular uprising.

“There will be no extra (troop) involvement on the French side,” President Emmanuel Macron said at a news conference with Burkinabe counterpart Roch Marc Christian Kabore in Paris.

However, he said Paris was ready to send more trainers and military advisers as well as extra equipment.

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said the two sides had signed an agreement defining the legal framework for security cooperation, suggesting that French troops could provide help more quickly and easily to Burkinabe forces.

Paris will provide the local army with 34 pickup trucks.

France, the former colonial power in the region, intervened in Mali in 2013 to drive out Islamist militants who had occupied the north, and has since kept about 4,500 troops in the region as part of Barkhane counterterrorism operations. It has between 250-400 special forces based in Burkina.

Led by France, Western powers have provided funding to a regional force made up of soldiers from Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania to combat jihadis.

But the so-called G5 force has been hobbled by delays in disbursing the money and poor coordination between the five countries while insecurity has escalated.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A Daohugou pterosaur, with four different feather types over its head, neck, body and wings, and a generally ginger-brown color, based on Jurassic Period fossils unearthed in China, is seen in this illustration handout, released from University of Bristol, in Bristol, United Kingdom, on Friday.
Wondrous extinct flying pterosaurs sported rudimentary feathers: China fossil study
A microscopic examination of fossils from China has revealed that the fur-like body covering of pterosaurs, the remarkable flying reptiles that lived alongside dinosaurs, was actually made up of ru...
Lebanese villagers smoke a water pipe and take souvenir pictures in front of Israeli excavators in the southern border village of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon, Dec. 13. As Israeli excavators dig into the rocky ground, Lebanese across the frontier gather to watch what Israel calls the Northern Shield operation aimed at destroying attack tunnels built by Hezbollah.
U.N. force says Israel-Lebanon border tunnels allegedly dug by Hezbollah violate truce
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon said Monday that two of the four tunnels discovered by Israel and allegedly dug by the Hezbollah militant group cross the border in violation of the cease-fire agreemen...
Restraints lie on the tarmac as personal belongings of immigrants who entered the United States illegally are loaded onto a plane for a deportation flight to El Salvador by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Houston last month. An obscure division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operates hundreds of flights each year to remove immigrants.
Deported immigrants shackled up, board their last flight on 'ICE Air' bound for El Salvador
Shackled at their ankles and wrists and their shoelaces removed, a long line of men and women waited on the tarmac as a team of officers patted them down and checked inside their mouths for anythin...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) accompanies Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore as he leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on Monday in Paris. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,