Trista Reynolds holds a picture of Justin DiPietro, the estranged father of her missing daughter, Ayla Reynolds, during a news conference Monday in Portland, Maine. Her attorney, William Childs (left), announced a civil lawsuit with a complaint of wrongful death against DiPietro. Ayla Reynolds went missing exactly seven years ago on Dec. 17, 2011. | AP

Maine mom sues in case of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, hoping for answers

AP

PORTLAND, MAINE - The mother of a toddler whose disappearance prompted the biggest criminal investigation in Maine history is suing in the hopes of unearthing more details.

The announcement Monday came on the seventh anniversary of the date 20-month-old Ayla Reynolds was reported missing by her father in Waterville.

Ayla’s mother, Trista Reynolds, has blamed the father, Justin DiPietro, for the toddler’s death. But no body was ever found, and no charges have been filed.

Reynolds and her attorney announced details of a lawsuit alleging that DiPietro caused Ayla’s death. They hope depositions will help solve the case.

Efforts to reach DiPietro for comment were unsuccessful.

State police have long believed the girl is dead, and a judge declared her legally dead in 2017. But the investigation remains open.

This undated photo provided by Trista Reynolds shows Ayla Reynolds, her daughter, who went missing in December 2011 from her father's home in Waterville, Maine. Ayla has never been found and the investigation remains open, though probate judge formally declared her legally dead in 2017. | AP

