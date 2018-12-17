Nissan fails at board meeting to name new chairman to succeed Carlos Ghosn

Nissan Motor Co. put off selecting a new chairman to succeed Carlos Ghosn at a board meeting Monday, deciding not to name anyone to the post yet following his recent arrest over alleged financial misconduct.

The automaker initially planned to appoint a new chairman at the meeting, and tapping CEO Hiroto Saikawa as interim chairman was one option.

But the company postponed a decision in apparent consideration of its alliance partner, Renault SA, which last week decided to retain Ghosn as its chairman and CEO.

The board meeting was held to discuss how to enhance corporate governance following the arrest of the former chairman.

A panel of three external directors — former industry ministry official Masakazu Toyoda, racing driver Keiko Ihara and Jean-Baptiste Duzan, a former Renault executive — is currently tasked with selecting nominees for Ghosn’s successor among the board members.

Critics have said Ghosn, who is credited with rescuing Nissan from near bankruptcy in the 1990s, was allowed to have extensive powers and make decisions at his own discretion over company management.

Nissan apparently hopes to reduce the influence of Renault, its largest shareholder and which is backed by the French government, on its management and review the alliance to make it more equitable.

Renault wants to maintain its influence on the Japanese automaker and protect its business interests.

Although smaller in earnings compared to Nissan, Renault owns a 43.4 percent stake in the Japanese automaker, which holds a 15 percent stake in its French peer but without voting rights and 34 percent in Mitsubishi Motors Corp., the third partner in the alliance.

The online version of The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Thierry Bollore, deputy CEO of Renault, sent a letter dated Dec. 14 to Nissan’s Saikawa urging him to promptly call an extraordinary shareholders meeting to discuss Renault’s representation on Nissan’s nine-member board and within the ranks of its top managers.

A current agreement between Nissan and Renault says Nissan is to receive senior executives from the French peer, although that does not include the post of chairman, other sources have said.

Renault last week retained Ghosn in his position as chairman and CEO at the firm, saying that no evidence of wrongdoing had been found in an internal probe, in stark contrast to Nissan’s quick move to strip him of the role of chairman following his arrest Nov. 19.

Ghosn was indicted Dec. 10 on a charge of violating the financial instruments law by allegedly understating his remuneration in the company’s securities reports by ¥5 billion during the five years through March 2015.

He was also served with a fresh arrest warrant for continuing the alleged misconduct amounting to a further ¥4.2 billion for the three years through March this year. Ghosn has denied the allegations.

Nissan’s internal probe, triggered by a whistleblower report, has found “significant acts of misconduct” by Ghosn, including the understatement of remuneration and also personal use of company assets, according to Saikawa.