Dollar weakens slightly in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was marginally softer below ¥113.50 in late Tokyo trading Monday amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.40-40, down from ¥113.55-55 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1318-1318, down from $1.1355-1355, and at ¥128.36-37, down from ¥128.94-95.

After moving around ¥113.30 in early trading, the dollar reached levels around ¥113.50 later in the morning thanks to a solid performance by the Nikkei 225, and real demand-backed dollar purchases, traders said.

In afternoon trading, the greenback fluctuated narrowly around ¥113.50 before weakening slightly in late trading.

“The dollar-yen rates moved in a narrow range despite a rise in the Nikkei average,” a trust bank official said.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said, “A wait-and-see mood prevailed” prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting from Tuesday.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A designer at Panasonic Corp. demonstrates a prototype of Wear Space, wireless headphones designed to reduce surrounding noise and peripheral distractions, in October.
Japanese electronics firms look to re-engineer their design mojo
Akihiro Adachi, a 31-year-old audiovisual equipment designer at Panasonic Corp., longed for some personal space during his lengthy train rides from Osaka to Tokyo. So when his company set out to en...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound after last week's tumble
Stocks staged a rally Monday, buoyed by dip buying after a tumble late last week. The Nikkei 225 average gained 132.05 points, or 0.62 percent, to end at 21,506.88. On Friday, the key market gau...
Image Not Available
Hitachi to acquire Swiss firm ABB's power grid business
Hitachi Ltd. said Monday it has reached a deal to purchase the power grid business of Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd., initially investing $6.4 billion for an 80.1 percent stake before a complete ...

, ,