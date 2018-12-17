In this image made from video taken in 2017, Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yangi, China. | AP

Canada finally gets access to detainee in China six days after his arrest

AP

TORONTO - Canada’s ambassador to China was given access Sunday to detained Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor six days after he was arrested, the country’s Global Affairs department said.

Ambassador John McCallum also met with ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig on Friday. Both were detained in China Dec. 10 in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive on behalf of the United States.

Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 on U.S. charges that she misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran. Canada gave Huawei chief financial officer Meng — daughter of the telecom giant’s founder — access to Chinese consular staff on the day she was arrested and three days of public hearings before releasing her on bail. Members of Vancouver’s large Chinese community who came to court to show their support cheered her release.

By contrast, the Chinese secretly detained the two Canadians on suspicions of “engaging in activities that endanger the national security of China.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called the detention of the Canadian citizens unlawful and said they should be released.

Entrepreneur Spavor is known for his contacts in China with high-ranking North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, with whom he has been photographed shaking hands and laughing. He was instrumental in bringing NBA player Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang in 2013 and has organized a number of tours and projects with the reclusive country since then.

In 2015, Spavor founded Paektu Cultural Exchange, a nongovernmental organization that works to facilitate sports, cultural, tourism and business exchanges with North Korea. Its mission statement says it aims to “promote greater peace, friendship and understanding.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev Sunday.
Russia retains heightened military border presence: Ukraine leader
Russia retains a heightened military presence on Ukraine's border, having pulled back "less than 10 percent" of its forces since tensions between the countries peaked in November, Ukrainian Preside...
Image Not Available
Trump to review case of U.S. 'Military hero' charged with murdering alleged Afghan bomb-maker
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will review the case of a soldier charged with premeditated murder for killing an alleged bomb-maker in Afghanistan. "I will be reviewing the case...
Masked gunmen of the al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas, raise their hands as they stand in front of a huge poster showing a mock attack on a bus, during a mass rally marking the 31st anniversary of the founding of Hamas, an Islamic political party, that currently rules in Gaza, Sunday in Gaza City.
Hamas chief praises West Bank 'resistance' after deadly attacks on Israelis
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya praised "resistance" in the occupied West Bank in a speech to tens of thousands on Sunday after recent deadly attacks against Israelis. Haniya made the comments at a r...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this image made from video taken in 2017, Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yangi, China. | AP

, , , , , ,