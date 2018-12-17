Houthi militants patrol a street where pro-Houthi protesters demonstrated against the Saudi-led coalition in Hodeida, Yemen, Dec. 10. | REUTERS

Fighting around Yemen’s Hodeida leaves 12 dead, 25 wounded on eve of cease-fire

AP

SANAA - Yemeni officials say fighting between Shiite rebels and forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government near the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeida has killed at least 12 people and wounded 25 from both sides.

They said the fighting south and east of Hodeida began Saturday night and continued until Sunday afternoon. The hostilities follow Thursday’s agreement at U.N.-sponsored talks in Sweden on a cease-fire in Hodeida, through which about 70 percent of food aid and other imports come.

The cease-fire is expected to go into force Tuesday, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Yemen’s civil, raging since 2014, has left 22 of its 29 million people in need of aid, according to the U.N.

Photos

Houthi militants patrol a street where pro-Houthi protesters demonstrated against the Saudi-led coalition in Hodeida, Yemen, Dec. 10. | REUTERS Mourners carry the coffin of a victim killed by shells that hit a house in Hodeida, Yemen, Dec. 10. | REUTERS

