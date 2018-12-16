Government plans to set up nationwide network of translation systems to help non-Japanese

JIJI

FUKUOKA - The government plans to introduce translation systems at about 100 consultation offices to be set up across Japan to provide assistance to foreigners, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga revealed Sunday.

The translation systems will be included in a package of measures the government plans to draw up by the end of the year following the enactment this month of the revised immigration control law to allow more foreigners to join the workforce.

In a speech in the city of Fukuoka, Suga said the translation systems will be expanded to cover about 100 locations, in all 47 prefectures and all ordinance-designated major cities, as well as other municipalities that have many foreign workers.

Some ¥2 billion in tax revenue grants to local governments will finance the project, he said.

The top government spokesman also said the government will make it possible for foreigners to conclude mobile phone contracts by presenting residence cards as identification, and stressed the need to conduct periodic checks on whether Japanese-language schools are operated appropriately.

In addition, the government will work out steps to prevent medical insurance system abuse by use of others’ insurance cards, according to Suga.

Referring to the concept of a society where people are active throughout their lifetime, as promoted by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suga said the government will consider raising the retirement age of public servants from 60 to 65.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire following an explosion at a restaurant in Sapporo's Toyohira Ward on Sunday evening. Several people were reportedly injured by the blast, but the cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
More than 20 injured after major explosion in Sapporo
A major explosion occurred at a restaurant in the Hiragishi district of Sapporo's Toyohira Ward around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and at least 20 people have been reported injured, officials at the city's f...
A foreign caregiver takes care of a man at a nursing center in Tenri, Nara Prefecture, in May 2017.
Japan mulls visa test exemptions based on education level
Japan plans to grant exemptions from technical tests required for a new category of visa if applicants have attained a certain degree of professional education in their home countries, informed ...
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko greet guests during the annual autumn garden party at the Imperial garden at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo in 2014.
Government formalizes plan to unveil Japan's new era name before Crown Prince ascends throne on M...
The government remains committed to plans to announce the name of Japan's next era before Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, despite demands from conservative lawma...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (center) walks along a road near Dazaifu Tenmangu shrine in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO

, ,