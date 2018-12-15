World / Offbeat

Milwaukee vandals decapitate snowman — then apologize

AP

MILWAUKEE – Vandals decapitated a snowman outside a Milwaukee home, and perhaps the holiday spirit motivated them to make amends.

Tony Harper’s 4-foot (1.2-meter) lighted snowman cutout was up for just two days when he heard a commotion Dec. 1. He told WISN-TV he looked out to spot a woman walking away with the top of his snowman, which she had ripped in half.

Police say the vandals were a husband, wife and another woman, all in their mid-30s. They beheaded the snowman after drinking at a neighborhood bar. Police cited them for property damage.

The case took a turn the next morning when the vandals showed up at Harper’s door. He says they apologized and gave him $50 for a new snowman.

He says people make mistakes, and he wishes them a good holiday.

