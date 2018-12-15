Japan set to spend ¥1.5 trillion on teachers in fiscal 2019

The education ministry plans to include ¥1.52 trillion in its budget for fiscal 2019 to cover personnel costs for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools, it has been learned.

In an effort to promote work style reform for teachers, the ministry aims to secure sufficient instructors for English classes at elementary schools.

The sum for fiscal 2019, which starts next April, is down ¥2.7 billion from the previous year, reflecting a fall in the number of schoolchildren and a decline in salary costs due to an increasing number of younger teachers.

As part of the reforms, the ministry will spend ¥13.5 billion to hire more outside staff at schools. It will boost the number of instructors supporting club activities by 4,500 to 9,000 and that of staff members helping teachers to prepare classes by 600 to 3,600.

The ministry’s budget plan will also include ¥300 million in spending on a model project in which high schools operate as the center of local revitalization programs and another ¥300 million on an experimental research program in which advanced technologies are incorporated into school education.

In a planned fiscal 2018 second supplementary budget, the ministry’s spending is expected to total ¥266 billion, including ¥138.2 billion to promote innovative technologies.