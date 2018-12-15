World’s first test aimed at avoiding drone collisions held in Fukushima

The New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has carried out what it claims to be the world’s flight test aimed at verifying the effectiveness of a collision avoidance system installed on an unmanned helicopter in Fukushima Prefecture.

The test, jointly conducted by automaker Subaru Corp. and others in the city of Minamisoma on Friday, is expected to contribute to the development of technologies designed to avoid collisions between drones and manned helicopters.

In the experiment, the unmanned helicopter, flying at 40 kph, succeeded in detecting near its preset flight route a hovering manned helicopter.

“As the number of drones is expected to increase further, we want to develop a small sensor that can be mounted on drones,” said Kazuhiko Miyamoto, a project manager at NEDO.