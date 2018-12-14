Nikkei takes 441-point downswing after two-day rebound

Stocks turned sharply lower Friday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after being hit by a wave of selling on a two-day rally.

The 225-issue Nikkei average plunged 441.36 points, or 2.02 percent, to end at 21,374.83. On Thursday, the key market gauge rose 213.44 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 24.49 points, or 1.51 percent, at 1,592.16, after gaining 10.04 points the previous day.

Selling outpaced buying from the outset of Friday’s trading amid a dearth of fresh buying incentives.

The market accelerated its downswing after the release of weaker than expected Chinese retail sales and industrial production data for November, brokers said.

The biggest factor behind the tumble was “a sharp rally through the previous day,” an official at a major securities firm said. The Nikkei had gained more than 600 points in the two days through Thursday.

The Bank of Japan’s tankan quarterly business sentiment survey for December, which showed a weak outlook, “reflected concerns over U.S.-China trade friction,” an official at a midsize securities firm said.

The cautious outlook was negative for stock prices, an official of another securities firm said.

A wait-and-see mood grew ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting from Tuesday, said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,826 to 252 in the TSE’s first section, while 50 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.871 billion shares from 1.332 billion shares on Thursday, due partly to buying and selling linked to Friday’s special quotation fixing to settle December index futures and option contracts.

China-linked names met with selling after the release of the industrial output data. They included industrial robot producer Fanuc, construction machinery maker Komatsu and cosmetics maker Shiseido.

Sumitomo Metal Mining dropped 1.86 percent after JPMorgan Securities Japan Co. made a downward revision to its target price for the company’s stock.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron.

By contrast, drugstore chain Kusuri No Aoki gained 0.49 percent after the company announced brisk consolidated earnings for June-November.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average tumbled 480 points to end at 21,300.