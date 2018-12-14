EU leaders to greenlight watered-down eurozone reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron barnstormed to power in 2017, promising to inject the European project — and especially the euro single currency — with much-needed oomph.

On Friday, EU leaders will sign off on the fruit of that campaign, a laundry list of highly complex reforms to better protect the euro from another crisis.

The EU’s heads of state and government, minus Britain, are working off proposals thrashed out by ministers during marathon talks last week, capping 18 months of stop-start negotiations.

The proposals are meant to strengthen the financial plumbing of the European economy but ignore far grander visions such as designating a eurozone finance minister or setting up a European version of the International Monetary Fund.

The centerpiece will be an agreement to pursue a very scaled-back version of a eurozone budget, now referred to as a budgetary “instrument,” in order to soothe the anxieties of fiscal hard-liners the Netherlands.

The measures plainly fall short of Macron’s grand ambition, undone by a dithering Germany and the unexpected resistance of a determined band of mostly northern countries led by the Netherlands.

Still, Macron hailed the plans as a symbolic breakthrough toward a more closely knit European Union.

“Tomorrow our conclusions will mark a real banking, financial and budgetary advance . . . with a more united eurozone,” Macron told reporters on Thursday as he arrived for the two-day summit in Brussels.

At the summit, British Prime Minister Theresa May told other European Union leaders that with their help, she could win the British Parliament’s backing for her Brexit deal and prevent a chaotic departure.

A day after a failed attempt to oust her by lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party, May said she believed there is a majority in Parliament for her Brexit deal — she just needs a little more from the other EU members.

May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal this week for fear of suffering a resounding defeat and is asking the EU to help her find a way to break the deadlock.

Asking for political and legal assurances that the so-called Northern Irish backstop would be temporary, May urged the leaders to look at her track record of delivering results even when the odds looked stacked against her.

Earlier, Macron said the legal agreement could not be reopened: “We can’t renegotiate what was negotiated for several months.”

The European Union reforms, summarized below, are much watered down from the original plan, with a highly tentative proposal to explore a eurozone budget the only change Macron can sell back home.

Eurozone budget

The flagship idea, presented by Macron in 2017, of a specific budget for the 19 countries of the single currency has been considerably squeezed.

Skeptical countries, led by the Netherlands, have agreed only to discuss incorporating the idea as a small slice of the EU budget of the full 27 (post-Brexit) member nations.

The budget’s main objective will be to help along politically painful reforms and to help deliver greater economic convergence among the 19 countries using the euro.

Germany refused to agree the “stabilization” budget sought by France, in which funds could assist a country hit by an unexpected economic shock (such as Ireland in the event of a chaotic Brexit).

Despite the narrow scope, France will hail a symbolic victory.

European Monetary Fund?

An easier sell was strengthening the power of the European Stability Mechanism, the eurozone’s firefighter, created in 2012 in the heat of the debt crisis.

The ESM is governed by the 19 eurozone finance ministers — also known as the Eurogroup — and uses national cash to raise funds on the markets, which it then grants in bailout loans to crisis-hit countries in return for closely scrutinized reforms.

Eager to take on new responsibilities, the Luxembourg-based ESM has been granted greater powers to assess the economic and financial situation of the euro-area countries.

This potentially puts it on a collision course with the European Commission, which does much the same in Brussels, though with less oversight from national capitals, to the frustration of some fiscally conservative ministers.

In the end, the commission will continue to hold the reins in the yearly monitoring of member spending plans but will have “regular meetings” with the ESM.

In the reforms, countries that have finances on an overall good footing but have sudden liquidity problems will also be able to tap into the war chest, and not in return for a raft of painful reforms (such as was the case for Greece).

These changes require amending the existing ESM treaty, a process that will require more wrangling and could take much of next year.

Banking union

Completing the banking union — launched in 2012 — is a central challenge for EU leaders, but the last missing piece is the toughest.

The creation of a European-wide deposit insurance program, known as EDIS, has been bitterly opposed by Berlin for years in the belief that Germany would be on the hook to save fragile banks, allegedly in spendthrift countries such as Greece and Italy.

The objective of EDIS is to avoid a bank run. Under it, all EU deposits up to €100,000 would be insured through a treasure chest that was guaranteed by taxpayer money.

EU leaders may ignore it and ministers last week only agreed to start a “high-level working group” that will decide in June 2019 on any next steps.