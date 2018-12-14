World

Motorists nab cash spilled by armored truck, causing crashes in New Jersey

AP

NEW YORK – An armored truck spilled cash Thursday on a New Jersey highway, leading to two crashes as drivers “went a little bit crazy” to grab the swirling money.

The frenzy happened during morning rush hour in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play.

In online videos, a man in uniform is seen running through traffic trying to collect money, while others exited their cars to do the same.

“People went a little bit crazy when they saw the money,” said Danielle Shah, 29, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, who witnessed the incident from a bus she was riding into New York. “I mean, it seemed like the people who got out of the car — they just didn’t care. They parked their cars in the middle of the highway.”

A Brink’s truck idled in the right shoulder with its lights flashing as the bills blew around the highway. One video showed the bashed-in front end of a sedan as traffic crawled through the blizzard of bills.

Police said the chaos led to two crashes, though it’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

Police Capt. Phil Taormina said it appeared that the armored vehicle had an issue with the lock on one of its doors.

In a statement, Brink’s confirmed the truck belonged to the company and said an investigation is under way, but declined further comment.

Police said they don’t know how much money spilled.

Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.

These kinds of spills have happened before.

In May, a Brink’s truck spilled hundreds of thousands of dollars on an Indianapolis interstate when its back doors swung open. A similar incident unfolded in Maryland in 2012, though only about $6,000 spilled out then.

