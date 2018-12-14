World

Spaniard lives with dead mother to collect pension

AFP-JIJI

MADRID – A Spanish man who allegedly lived with the body of his dead mother for up to a year to continue to collect her pension has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Officers found the woman’s “badly decomposed” body at a Madrid flat on Wednesday after receiving a call from neighbors who reported a “strong odor,” a police spokesman said.

Police then detained the woman’s 62-year-old son for fraud for failing to report her death aged 92 and continuing to collect her pension, he added.

“The son did not do what he should have done,” the spokesman said, adding that the man lived in the flat with his mother’s remains for “several months, possibly almost a year.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Motorists nab cash spilled by armored truck, causing crashes in New Jersey
An armored truck spilled cash Thursday on a New Jersey highway, leading to two crashes as drivers "went a little bit crazy" to grab the swirling money. The frenzy happened during morning rush ho...
Rules by the Trump administration had allowed more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control by claiming religious objections.
Trump administration can't let companies deny birth control coverage, court rules
A divided U.S. appeals court Thursday blocked rules by the Trump administration that allowed more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control. States are likely to succeed...
Federal prosecutors say President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen acted under his orders in making hush payments to two women in violation of campaign finance laws in 2016.
Implicated in a crime, can President Trump be charged?
U.S. prosecutors have made clear they believe President Donald Trump committed a crime. But can they prosecute him? The Constitution does not answer the question, and the majority of the legal c...

,