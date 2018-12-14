Spaniard lives with dead mother to collect pension

A Spanish man who allegedly lived with the body of his dead mother for up to a year to continue to collect her pension has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Officers found the woman’s “badly decomposed” body at a Madrid flat on Wednesday after receiving a call from neighbors who reported a “strong odor,” a police spokesman said.

Police then detained the woman’s 62-year-old son for fraud for failing to report her death aged 92 and continuing to collect her pension, he added.

“The son did not do what he should have done,” the spokesman said, adding that the man lived in the flat with his mother’s remains for “several months, possibly almost a year.”