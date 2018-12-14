Scuba-diving Santa brings holiday cheer to fish, museum-goers
Volunteer diver George Bell, dressed as Santa Claus, waves to visitors to the Philippine Coral Reef tank at The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco Thursday. The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a diver dressed as Santa Claus submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass. | AP

World

Scuba-diving Santa brings holiday cheer to fish, museum-goers

AP

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a busy time for Santa Claus, but he’s making time to feed some fish in San Francisco.

The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a scuba diver dressed as St. Nick submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass.

The “Scuba Santa” show runs through Christmas Day. It takes place during the morning feed at the Philippine Coral Reef tank at the San Francisco museum.

Volunteer diver George Bell donned his Santa suit, from hat to coal black boots, and scuba gear for a recent feed and fielded visitors’ questions from inside the tank.

The Philippine Coral Reef tank has thousands of reef fish representing about 100 species.

People can watch Santa’s appearance online by webcam .

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks with members of her staff before speaking to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
Nancy Pelosi says House Democrats will seek Trump tax returns, face stiff resistance
Democrats controlling the House next year will start trying to obtain President Donald Trump's income tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service, the likely next speaker said Thursday. But Na...
This combination of photos created Thursday shows U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen (left), leaving U.S. Federal Court in New York on Wednesday, and Trump speaking in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington last year. Trump tried to shield himself from rising legal heat Thursday with tweets insisting he never ordered Cohen to break the law.
Federal prosecutors probing Trump inauguration spending: WSJ
Federal prosecutors are investigating whether U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural committee misspent some of the funds it raised, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people it ...
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels Thursday. EU leaders gathered Thursday for a two-day summit that will center on the Brexit negotiations. At right is French President Emmanuel Macron greeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
'Trust me': May tells EU leaders she can get Brexit deal passed in U.K. Parliament
"Trust me," Prime Minister Theresa May told other European Union leaders on Thursday, saying that with their help, she could win the British Parliament's backing for her Brexit deal and prevent a c...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Volunteer diver George Bell, dressed as Santa Claus, waves to visitors to the Philippine Coral Reef tank at The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco Thursday. The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a diver dressed as Santa Claus submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass. | AP

, ,