First lady spreads anti-bullying message at kids’ hospital after lamenting being target herself
U.S. first lady Melania Trump receives applause from Tearrianna Cooke-Starkey while reading a children's Christmas story during her visit to Children's National Health System in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

First lady spreads anti-bullying message at kids’ hospital after lamenting being target herself

AP

WASHINGTON – Melania Trump spread her anti-bullying message on an annual Christmas season visit to a Washington children’s hospital on Thursday, reading a story about a Christmas ornament named Oliver who is bullied by other ornaments in a family’s collection.

“Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year,” the first lady said after she finished reading “Oliver the Ornament” at Children’s National Health System. The author, Todd Zimmerman, sat a few feet away.

Mrs. Trump launched an initiative earlier this year to teach kindness to children, naming it Be Best.

Zimmerman thanked the first lady “from the bottom of my heart” for inviting him to be part of the visit, an annual tradition that dates to first lady Bess Truman, who served in the role from the mid-1940s to 1953.

“It is such an honor and I’m humbled by your kindness,” Zimmerman added. “I also want to thank you for everything you do to promote kindness through your Be Best foundation and all of your daily activities. It’s that same type of kindness that we’re trying to promote with ‘Oliver the Ornament’ and it’s that same message that I hope all of you receive this Christmas season and throughout the entire year.”

Mrs. Trump is using the initiative to encourage children and young people to be kind online.

The first lady recently told ABC News during an interview in which she promoted Be Best that she could be “the most bullied person” in the world, judging by “what people are saying about me.” Critics have pointed out that her husband, President Donald Trump, routinely mocks people on Twitter.

Before taking a seat in front of a towering Christmas tree in the hospital’s atrium, Mrs. Trump toured part of the neonatal intensive care unit and met with three families and children who had been treated there after they were born prematurely at 24 weeks.

The two boys and one girl, ages 16 months to 6 years old, each weighed about 1 pound (0.45 kg) at birth.

Mrs. Trump sat with the families while the children played and listened as Nikki Watkinson told the story of her son Grayson’s early delivery in her husband’s truck during a snowstorm.

“You will have an incredible story to tell him,” the first lady replied.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Accused Russian agent Maria Butina pleads guilty to a single conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors and admitted to working with a top Russian official to infiltrate a powerful gun rights group and influence U.S. policy toward Moscow, in this courtroom sketch in U.S. District Court in Washington Thursday.
Accused Russian agent Maria Butina, who exploited NRA to reach Trump's inner circle, pleads guilt...
A Russian national who built a powerful network of Republican contacts via the U.S. gun rights lobby that reached into President Donald Trump's circle admitted Thursday acting as an illegal foreign...
David Pecker, chairman and CEO of American Media, addresses those attending the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York in 2014. The Aug. 21 plea deal reached by Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, has laid bare a relationship between the president and Pecker, whose company publishes the National Enquirer.
Trump implicated in crime but not yet accused as protectors cop pleas, probe circles closer
President Donald Trump has now been abandoned by two of his most powerful protectors — his longtime lawyer and the company that owns the National Enquirer tabloid — bringing a perilous investigatio...
Certfa researchers Nariman Gharib (left) and Amin Sabeti look at a computer at a cafe in London on Dec. 7. The Associated Press drew on data gathered by the London-based cybersecurity group Certfa to track how a hacking group often nicknamed Charming Kitten spent the past month trying to break into the private emails of more than a dozen U.S. Treasury officials.
Iran hackers seen targeting U.S. nuclear workers, defense firms, Treasury officials
As U.S. President Donald Trump re-imposed harsh economic sanctions on Iran last month, hackers scrambled to break into personal emails of American officials tasked with enforcing them, The Associat...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. first lady Melania Trump receives applause from Tearrianna Cooke-Starkey while reading a children's Christmas story during her visit to Children's National Health System in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

, , ,