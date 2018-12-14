World / Politics

Trump critic Republican Jeff Flake’s Senate farewell speech cites ‘real’ threats to democracy

AP

WASHINGTON – Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is warning in his farewell address that the “threats to our democracy from within and without are real.”

Flake is perhaps the most vocal Republican critic of President Donald Trump in the Senate. While Flake did not mention Trump in his speech Thursday, he said that describing the state of the nation’s politics as “not healthy is something of an understatement.”

Flake also warned about global events, saying that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is determined to hijack democracies. He said the U.S. should recognize that, as “authoritarianism reasserts itself in country after country that we are by no means immune.”

Flake declined to seek re-election to a second term, acknowledging his battles with Trump made it unlikely that he could survive a primary challenge.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of rescue services work at the scene of a train accident in Ankara Thursday. A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at the station in the Turkish capital Thursday, killing several people and injuring scores of others, officials and news reports said.
Nine killed, 86 injured as high-speed train slams into locomotive in Ankara
Nine people were killed and nearly 90 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, officials said, becoming the latest rail disaster to hit the cou...
This Jan. 28, 1915, image made available by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command shows the USS San Diego while serving as the flagship of the Pacific Fleet. Her name had been changed from California in September 1914.
U-boat mine suspected as scientists scour WWI U.S. shipwreck off Long Island to solve military my...
A hundred years ago, a mysterious explosion hit the only major U.S. warship to sink during World War I. Now the Navy believes it has the answer to what doomed the USS San Diego: An underwater mine ...
Robert Driscoll, Maria Butina's attorney, leaves U.S. District Court in Washington Thursday. Butina, a Russian accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government, pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy charge in federal court in Washington.
Accused Russian agent Maria Butina, who exploited NRA to reach Trump's inner circle, pleads guilt...
A Russian national who built a powerful network of Republican contacts via the U.S. gun rights lobby that reached into President Donald Trump's circle admitted Thursday acting as an illegal foreign...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and his wife, Cheryl, arrive for the funeral of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor Dec. 7 in Phoenix, Arizona. | AP

, , , , ,