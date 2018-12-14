Struggling Sierra Leone’s sick go untreated amid paralyzing strike by doctors
Khadija Kamara sits next to her son, Carlos, who she says hasn't been seen by staff at Freetown's Connaught Hospital in days, despite needing surgery to remove a foreign object lodged in his windpipe, in Freetown Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Struggling Sierra Leone’s sick go untreated amid paralyzing strike by doctors

Reuters

FREETOWN – Seven-year-old Carlos Kamara needs urgent surgery on a collapsed lung after he swallowed a toy whistle. Instead, all he can do is lie in pain in a half-empty hospital ward waiting to be seen.

A doctors’ strike in Sierra Leone has paralyzed an already threadbare health system in one of the world’s poorest countries, leaving its biggest and busiest hospitals in disarray, the sick unattended.

It represents a new low in Sierra Leone, whose ranks of medical staff were hit by the Ebola outbreak of 2013-16 that killed 250 medical workers out of nearly 4,000 in total.

That came after a diamond-fueled, 11-year civil war that ended in 2002 and cost the lives of about 50,000 people.

Recovery has been hobbled by a steep drop in the price of one of Sierra Leone’s biggest exports, iron ore, hampering investment in public health.

“Seeing my son like this, in so much pain … the government must resolve this quickly or soon there will be blood on everyone’s hands,” said Kamara’s mother, Khadija, in a children’s ward at Freetown’s Connaught Hospital.

A first attempt to remove the whistle on Dec. 3, the day before the strike began, was unsuccessful. Now he lies in bed, barely able to sit up and sip water, a tube running from his chest to a bag filled with bloody fluids.

In ten days after that initial surgery, he has been seen twice, his mother said.

The doctors in public hospitals are protesting against low wages and poor conditions which include a lack of the simplest medical aids, like oxygen.

“It brings us no joy to do this,” said Dr. Sulaiman Lakkoh, a senior infection prevention specialist at Connaught who joined the strike last week. “People are dying in our absence, but not as many as will die if the government continues to neglect hospital conditions.”

Representatives of Sierra Leone’s Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) said the strike could stretch into next week before agreement is reached with the health ministry.

Health Minister Alpha Wuri declined comment.

Community health workers without formal medical training, as well as international medics working for charities who have come to help, are taking care of patients.

Many people have chosen to stay away from hospital during the strike if possible, and most of Connaught’s wards were empty. Yet dozens of patients meandered around the courtyard or slept on cardboard mats in halls, waiting to be assigned a bed.

The country’s only maternity hospital, the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital, is as busy as ever and in chaos, said aid sources on condition of anonymity.

Saidu Teteh Kamara, a middle-aged man unrelated to Carlos, has waited at Connaught for four days to be treated for jaundice, his eyes yellow and stomach swollen to the size of a beach ball.

“The government must take this seriously or people will die who didn’t have to,” he said, talking slowly and gripping his stomach.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of rescue services work at the scene of a train accident in Ankara Thursday. A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at the station in the Turkish capital Thursday, killing several people and injuring scores of others, officials and news reports said.
Nine killed, 86 injured as high-speed train slams into locomotive in Ankara
Nine people were killed and nearly 90 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, officials said, becoming the latest rail disaster to hit the cou...
Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and his wife, Cheryl, arrive for the funeral of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor Dec. 7 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Trump critic Republican Jeff Flake's Senate farewell speech cites 'real' threats to democracy
Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is warning in his farewell address that the "threats to our democracy from within and without are real." Flake is perhaps the most vocal Republican critic of President...
This Jan. 28, 1915, image made available by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command shows the USS San Diego while serving as the flagship of the Pacific Fleet. Her name had been changed from California in September 1914.
U-boat mine suspected as scientists scour WWI U.S. shipwreck off Long Island to solve military my...
A hundred years ago, a mysterious explosion hit the only major U.S. warship to sink during World War I. Now the Navy believes it has the answer to what doomed the USS San Diego: An underwater mine ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Khadija Kamara sits next to her son, Carlos, who she says hasn't been seen by staff at Freetown's Connaught Hospital in days, despite needing surgery to remove a foreign object lodged in his windpipe, in Freetown Wednesday. | REUTERS Hawanatu Conteh, a nurse at Connaught Hospital, tends to a patient while the hospital's doctors strike over pay and conditions, in Freetown Dec. 4. | REUTERS Patients wait in the Connaught Hospital courtyard to be called for treatment or bed assignments in Freetown Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , ,