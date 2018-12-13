China tones down Japan criticism on Nanjing anniversary
Thousands attend a state memorial ceremony in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, for the victims of the 1937 massacre committed by the Imperial Japanese Army in the Chinese city on Thursday, the 81st anniversary of the tragedy. | KYODO

National

China tones down Japan criticism on Nanjing anniversary

JIJI

SHANGHAI – China restrained its criticism of Japan on the 81st anniversary of the Nanjing massacre of Chinese civilians and others by Japanese soldiers Thursday, following improved bilateral ties.

Unlike last year, President Xi Jinping skipped an annual commemorative ceremony held at a museum on the 1937 incident in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province.

China in 2014 designated Dec. 13 as a day of national mourning for the incident. It has held memorial services to boost patriotism among the Chinese people and highlight Japan’s role as a perpetrator.

Speaking at this year’s ceremony, Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, claimed that 300,000 Chinese people suffered great misery in the incident.

Meanwhile, Wang noted that this year marks the 40th anniversary of a peace and friendship treaty between Japan and China.

The development of a stable bilateral relationship serves the interests of both countries and will have a significant impact on the region and the world, he added.

The city of Nanjing requires citizens to observe a moment of silence Thursday at the time of the ceremony, under an ordinance.

In China, some people have come under fire for pictures showing them dressed in the uniforms of the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Army at battle sites and other locations.

Such actions will be subject to crackdowns as acts that impair the dignity of the nation and the people.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hiroji Yamashiro, right, attends a gathering organized by his supporters Thursday in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, after the high court ruling upheld a lower court verdict.
High court finds prominent anti-U.S. military base activist guilty
A high court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found a prominent anti-U.S. military base activist in Okinawa guilty of several criminal offenses committed during protests in the islan...
The Human Rights Multicultural Promotion Division is seen at the municipal office of the city of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, in November.
Japan to make regional labor markets accessible to new foreign workers
The government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts a...
Yukiko Ogawa, 28, stands next to the induction melting furnace in her lab at the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture. 
Japanese winner of L'oreal-UNESCO award for female scientists looks to reshape materials research
From a young age, Dr. Yukiko Ogawa knew she wanted to become a scientist. Growing up in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, she would spend hours after school creating objects in her bedroom. It was this ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Thousands attend a state memorial ceremony in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, for the victims of the 1937 massacre committed by the Imperial Japanese Army in the Chinese city on Thursday, the 81st anniversary of the tragedy. | KYODO

,