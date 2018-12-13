National

South Korea begins two-day military drill near disputed islets in the Sea of Japan

Kyodo

SEOUL – South Korea on Thursday began a two-day regular naval and air exercise near two islets it controls in the Sea of Japan that are claimed by Tokyo, the South Korean Navy said.

The South’s military conducts exercises around the rocky outcroppings, known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, roughly twice a year. Its navy said the country’s airforce is also taking part, but provided few details.

The exercise, which ends Friday, was expected to involve five to six vessels and four to five aircraft, according to Yonhap news agency.

A similar drill was last held in June with six warships and seven aircraft, drawing a diplomatic protest from Japan.

The two islets and small reefs around them have a combined area of 0.21 square km and are situated roughly equidistant from the Korean Peninsula and Honshu.

South Korea took effective control of the islets in 1954, when it dispatched a permanent battalion there.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Officials work last month in the main control room of the crippled No. 3 and 4 reactors at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant operated by Tepco.
Tepco-linked firm employee's thyroid cancer caused by work after Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown...
The labor ministry said Wednesday that the thyroid cancer of a male worker, exposed to radiation after the triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 plant, has been recognized as a work-related diseas...
Tatsuko Utsunomiya's takoyaki (octopus dumpling) stand serves visitors at Osaka Castle Park in July. She was found guilty of tax evasion Wednesday.
Osaka takoyaki seller found guilty for evading ¥130 million in taxes
The operator of a snack stand serving takoyaki (octopus dumplings) near Osaka Castle was found guilty Wednesday of evading about ¥130 million in income tax. The Osaka District Court sen...
Image Not Available
Maritime Self-Defense Force punishes senior official who is alleged to have paid for sex with 30 ...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force on Wednesday punished a senior official who is alleged to have paid for sex with about 30 minors over the past eight years. A lieutenant commander in his 30s who ...

, ,