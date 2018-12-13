After Jamal Khashoggi murder, Senate debates U.S. role in Saudi-led war in Yemen
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks to reporters outside the Pentagon in Washington Nov. 28. Mattis had returned from the U.S. Senate, where he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended America support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war. The US Senate sent a fresh warning to President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday by greenlighting a vote that could end U.S. military support for Riyadh's war in Yemen. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

After Jamal Khashoggi murder, Senate debates U.S. role in Saudi-led war in Yemen

AP

WASHINGTON – The Senate is debating a resolution calling on the U.S. to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure that has won new support in the aftermath of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Senate voted 60-39 on Wednesday to open debate on the resolution, signaling there is enough support to win the 50 votes needed. But it’s unclear how amendments to the measure will affect the final vote, which could come later Wednesday.

While some Republicans support the resolution, which was sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and most other Republicans oppose it.

“I think every single member of this body shares grave concerns about the murder of Khashoggi and wants accountability,” McConnell said. “We also want to preserve a 70-year partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and we want to ensure it continues to serve American interests and stabilizes a dangerous and critical region.”

Senators have been enraged over Khashoggi’s October killing and the White House response. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known of the plot, but President Donald Trump has been reluctant to pin the blame.

That outrage prompted several Republicans to support the Yemen resolution because it would be seen as a rebuke to the longtime ally. Others already had concerns about the war in Yemen, which human rights groups say is wreaking havoc on the country and subjecting civilians to indiscriminate bombing.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee, is preparing a separate, alternate resolution condemning the journalist’s killing. McConnell urged senators to vote for Corker’s measure, which he said “does a good job capturing bipartisan concerns about both the war in Yemen and the behavior of our Saudi partners more broadly.” Corker has not released the full text of that resolution.

It appears unlikely that the House would be willing to consider either measure. A provision that was part of a House rule that narrowly passed Wednesday would make it harder for lawmakers there to call up a Yemen resolution if the Senate passes it.

Democrats are likely to be more aggressive on Saudi issues when they take the House majority in January. The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, California Rep. Adam Schiff, said he intends to lead a “deep dive” into Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the likely incoming chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would hold hearings on Saudi Arabia early next year.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis briefed the Senate last month and told senators there was “no direct reporting” and “no smoking gun” to connect the crown prince to Khashoggi’s death at a Saudi consulate in Turkey. But a smaller group of senators leaving a separate briefing with CIA Director Gina Haspel days later said there was “zero chance” the crown prince wasn’t involved.

Haspel briefed House leaders on Wednesday, and Pompeo and Mattis are scheduled to brief the full House on Thursday.

Lawmakers leaving the Haspel briefing, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, declined comment, saying it was classified.

Khashoggi, who had lived in the U.S. and wrote for The Washington Post, had been critical of the Saudi regime. He was killed in what U.S. officials have described as an elaborate plot as he visited the consulate in Istanbul for marriage paperwork.

Pressed on a response to Saudi Arabia, the president has said the United States “intends to remain a steadfast partner” of the country, touted Saudi arms deals worth billions of dollars to the U.S. and thanked the country for plunging oil prices.

“It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event,” Trump said in a lengthy statement Nov. 20. “Maybe he did, and maybe he didn’t!”

Saudi prosecutors have claimed a 15-man team sent to Istanbul killed Khashoggi with tranquilizers and then dismembered his body, which has not been found. Those findings came after Saudi authorities spent weeks denying Khashoggi had been killed in the consulate.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Foreign policy adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign, George Papadopoulos, leaves the U.S. District Court after his sentencing in Washington Sept. 7. Papadopoulos sparked the first FBI inquiry into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election when, as a Trump campaign adviser, he let slip that Moscow had offered him dirt on Hillary Clinton.
Trump campaign's Russia contacts alarm intelligence experts
Intelligence experts say Russian outreach to the Trump campaign fits the pattern of an intelligence operation. Former officials have reviewed the attempts by Russians to establish contact as lai...
Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs after a plea hearing at U.S. District Court, in Washington last December.
Michael Flynn's lawyers call his lie to FBI 'uncharacteristic'
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, are asking a judge to spare him prison time, saying he had devoted his career to his country and taken responsi...
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (right) talks to the U.N. climate conference president, Polish Deputy Environment Minister Michal Kurtyka, after flying back to the event to urge more effort from the negotiators as they seek ways of fighting climate change, in Katowice, Poland, Wednesday.
U.N. chief calls for compromise, sacrifice as climate talks enter political stage
The United Nations secretary-general called on countries to make compromises in tackling global warming, amid concern that the U.N. conference on the issue could end without a substantial agreement...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks to reporters outside the Pentagon in Washington Nov. 28. Mattis had returned from the U.S. Senate, where he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended America support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war. The US Senate sent a fresh warning to President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday by greenlighting a vote that could end U.S. military support for Riyadh's war in Yemen. | AFP-JIJI Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in line to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters at the Capitol before a classified briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel to the House leadership about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the involvement by the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in Washington Wednesday. The Senate is preparing for a possible vote on two resolutions to condemn Saudi Arabia for its role in the slaying. | AP

, , , , , ,