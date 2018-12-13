National Enquirer parent cooperates on Trump hush-money probe, dodges charges
David Pecker, chairman and CEO of American Media, speaks at the Shape and Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York City in 2014. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

National Enquirer parent cooperates on Trump hush-money probe, dodges charges

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc. agreed to accept responsibility for its role in a $150,000 payment to silence a former Playboy Playmate about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump before the election.

Under a nonprosecution agreement, the company admitted its purpose was to suppress the woman’s story and prevent it from influencing the election. According to the cooperation agreement with AMI, Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, and another campaign official met with AMI Chairman David Pecker about the scheme around August 2015. That official’s involvement has not been previously reported.

The announcement came shortly after Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, in part for his role in the hush payment, which he has said was directed by Trump.

The prosecutors said they’d previously reached a nonprosecution agreement with AMI about its role in making the payment before the 2016 presidential election.

“As a part of the agreement, AMI admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate before the 2016 presidential election,” the prosecutors wrote in a statement announcing the deal.

A spokesman for the company declined comment.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A policeman patrols Wednesday in the rue des Grandes Arcades in Strasbourg, eastern France, after a shooting the previous day.
Trump notes Strasbourg shooting to press for U.S. border wall, even though suspect is French native
U.S. President Donald Trump pointed Wednesday to the mass shooting at a Christmas market in France to bolster his demands for funding to build a U.S. border wall with Mexico. Trump's tweet linki...
A health care worker sprays an area around the house of a man suspected to be infected with the Ebola virus, in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday.
Deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo puts South Sudan on high alert: U.N.
The United Nations and South Sudan are taking extreme precautions to prevent any spread of Ebola from neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, which is battling the second-biggest ever outbreak of...
The U.S. Embassy in Havana is seen last year. Diplomats who sustained mysterious brain injuries while stationed in Cuba experienced a cluster of symptoms, including anxiety, mental fog and dizziness, that is more complex than previously reported, scientists said on Wednesday.
Cuba health mystery: Diplomats had inner-ear damage early on
American diplomats affected by mysterious health incidents in Cuba showed damage in the inner ear shortly after they complained of weird noises and sensations, according to their earliest medical e...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

David Pecker, chairman and CEO of American Media, speaks at the Shape and Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York City in 2014. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,