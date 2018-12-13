Supersonic Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly over Caribbean Sea
A supersonic Tu-160 strategic bomber with Russian President Vladimir Putin aboard flies above an airfield near the northern city of Murmansk, Russia, in 2005. | ALEXEI PANOV, SPUTNIK, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO / VIA AP

World

Supersonic Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly over Caribbean Sea

AP

MOSCOW – The Russian military says two of its nuclear-capable strategic bombers were flown over the Caribbean Sea during a 10-hour training mission.

A pair of Tu-160 bombers arrived at Maiquetia airport outside Caracas Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry said they were escorted by Venezuelan fighter jets during part of the training mission on Wednesday to practice interaction.

The Tu-160 is capable of carrying conventional or nuclear-tipped cruise missiles with a range of 5,500 km (3,410 miles).

The Russian bombers’ deployment came as Russia-U.S. relations have worsened because of the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other issues.

Russia has bristled at U.S. and its NATO allies deploying troops and weapons near its borders.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A policeman patrols Wednesday in the rue des Grandes Arcades in Strasbourg, eastern France, after a shooting the previous day.
Trump notes Strasbourg shooting to press for U.S. border wall, even though suspect is French native
U.S. President Donald Trump pointed Wednesday to the mass shooting at a Christmas market in France to bolster his demands for funding to build a U.S. border wall with Mexico. Trump's tweet linki...
A health care worker sprays an area around the house of a man suspected to be infected with the Ebola virus, in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday.
Deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo puts South Sudan on high alert: U.N.
The United Nations and South Sudan are taking extreme precautions to prevent any spread of Ebola from neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, which is battling the second-biggest ever outbreak of...
The U.S. Embassy in Havana is seen last year. Diplomats who sustained mysterious brain injuries while stationed in Cuba experienced a cluster of symptoms, including anxiety, mental fog and dizziness, that is more complex than previously reported, scientists said on Wednesday.
Cuba health mystery: Diplomats had inner-ear damage early on
American diplomats affected by mysterious health incidents in Cuba showed damage in the inner ear shortly after they complained of weird noises and sensations, according to their earliest medical e...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A supersonic Tu-160 strategic bomber with Russian President Vladimir Putin aboard flies above an airfield near the northern city of Murmansk, Russia, in 2005. | ALEXEI PANOV, SPUTNIK, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO / VIA AP

, , , , ,