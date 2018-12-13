Venezuela-Russia war games an ‘unfriendly act’ putting region on alert: Colombia
A Colombian policeman checks documents of a Venezuelan migrant during a patrol along the border with Venezuela, in Villa del Rosario municipality, near Cucuta, on Tuesday. Colombia will not be 'provoked' by the defense exercises initiated by the Nicolas Maduro government with the support of Russia, which sent two bombers to Venezuela, Colombian Defense Minister Guillermo Botero said on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Venezuela-Russia war games an ‘unfriendly act’ putting region on alert: Colombia

AFP-JIJI

BOGOTA – Venezuela’s joint military exercises with Russia should put the entire South American continent on alert against an “unfriendly act,” Colombia’s President Ivan Duque warned Wednesday.

Duque accused Venezuela of using the arrival of two Russian long-range bombers in Caracas as “provocative tools.”

“The continent has to be alert,” Duque told Colombia’s RCN Television.

“This is not only an unfriendly act against Colombia, but an unfriendly act …. against a region where there is something called the treaty of Reciprocal Assistance where, if there is any aggression, all countries should protect the country attacked,” Duque said.

Two Russian long-range strategic bombers landed in Venezuela on Monday for what Caracas said were air force exercises aimed at strengthening the defense of the leftist-ruled South American country.

Bogota, which has emphatically denied socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s claims that it is seeking his overthrow, said on Tuesday that it will continue to act with “prudence” during the war games.

Colombia “does not allow itself to be intimidated, but neither does it allow itself to be provoked, nor does it go out to provoke our neighbors, any of our neighbors,” said Defense Minister Guillermo Botero.

The two countries share a 2,200-km (1,370-mile) border, but relations have been strained in recent years, with Duque and his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos, branding Maduro a dictator.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A participant in the U.N. climate conference sits in front of a satellite in Katowice, Poland , Tuesday. A growing fleet of satellites is monitoring man-made greenhouse gas emissions from space, spurred by the need to track down major sources of climate changing gases such as methane and carbon dioxide.
Satellite eyes in the sky pinpoint carbon, other human-linked climate culprits in quest for accou...
A growing fleet of satellites is monitoring man-made greenhouse gas emissions from space, spurred by the need to track down major sources of climate changing gases such as methane and carbon dioxid...
CIA Director Gina Haspel leaves after a closed intelligence briefing with House leaders on the death of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
CIA briefs House leaders on Jamal Khashoggi slaying as Senate mulls vote on Saudi sanctions
CIA Director Gina Haspel is briefing House leaders Wednesday on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as the Senate prepares for a possible vote on two resolutions that would rebuke Saudi ...
A box of the Fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics In.c, is seen in an undated photograph provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama.
Fentanyl tops heroin as deadliest drug in U.S., blamed on 18,000 lives lost in 2016
The synthetic drug fentanyl has surpassed heroin as the deadliest drug in the United States, taking more than 18,000 lives in 2016, federal health officials said Wednesday. In 2016, the latest y...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Colombian policeman checks documents of a Venezuelan migrant during a patrol along the border with Venezuela, in Villa del Rosario municipality, near Cucuta, on Tuesday. Colombia will not be 'provoked' by the defense exercises initiated by the Nicolas Maduro government with the support of Russia, which sent two bombers to Venezuela, Colombian Defense Minister Guillermo Botero said on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,