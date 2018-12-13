U.S. accuses Chinese intelligence of being behind massive Marriott hack
The Marriott logo is seen last month in Washington after Marriott International announced that up to 500 million hotel guests may have had their data compromised in a hack of the Starwood reservation database. The United States said Wednesday that China was behind the massive hack of data from hotel giant Marriott, part of an ongoing global campaign of cybertheft run by Beijing. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The United States said Wednesday that China was behind the massive hack of data from hotel giant Marriott, part of an ongoing global campaign of cybertheft run by Beijing.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed to Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” program that the government believes China masterminded the Marriott data theft.

“They have committed cyberattacks across the world,” he told the show.

“We consider them a strategic competitor. They are taking actions in the South China Sea. They’re conducting espionage and influence operations here in the United States,” he said.

The Marriott hacking allegation came amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington that encompasses geopolitics, trade, technology rivalry and espionage.

Last week Canada arrested an executive of Huawei, China’s leading telecommunications company, at the request of the United States, which plans to charge her with fraud related to sanctions-breaking business dealings with Iran.

China has responded in kind, detaining a former Canadian diplomat, Michael Kovrig, who is now a China expert at the International Crisis Group security consultancy.

In addition, Washington is expected this week to unveil new charges against Chinese military and intelligence hackers as it seeks to counter what is seen as a broad-based, sustained cyberthreat against U.S. government and corporate targets from Beijing.

The Marriott hackers, who stole detailed data on some 500 million customers of the world’s largest hotel company, are believed to have been working for China’s Ministry of State Security.

Washington sees them as part of an espionage effort that has targeted health insurers and the U.S. civil service employment database.

Marriott revealed on Nov. 30 that cyberthieves had been in the systems of its Starwood brand since 2014, which Marriott took over two years later.

It uncovered the breach in September and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is understood to be investigating the matter.

In the past week Marriott has sent out emails to customers who had used its systems alerting them that their data may have been stolen.

“For approximately 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest (“SPG”) account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences,” the company said.

“For some, the information also includes payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates,” it said.

The company said that the credit card data were protected by two decryption components, but added: “At this point, Marriott has not been able to rule out the possibility that both were taken.”

Separately, a new report from computer security company McAfee said their researchers had uncovered a new global effort by hackers to infiltrate the computer systems of nuclear, defense, energy and financial companies.

“In October and November 2018, the Rising Sun implant has appeared in 87 organizations across the globe, predominantly in the United States,” the company said.

It said initial indications were that the hackers were North Korean, but also suggested the possibility that the identifiers in the malware that pointed to Pyongyang may have been a “false flag” to distract researchers from the true source.

The Marriott logo is seen last month in Washington after Marriott International announced that up to 500 million hotel guests may have had their data compromised in a hack of the Starwood reservation database. The United States said Wednesday that China was behind the massive hack of data from hotel giant Marriott, part of an ongoing global campaign of cybertheft run by Beijing. | AFP-JIJI U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol after briefing senators in Washington last month. Pompeo confirmed to Fox News' 'Fox & Friends' program that the government believes China masterminded the Marriott data theft. | AFP-JIJI

