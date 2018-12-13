Business

Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles in North America to replace air bag inflators

AP

DETROIT – Toyota is recalling about 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America to replace air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

The recall covers the 2003 to 2005 Corolla, the 2002 to 2005 Sequoia, the 2003 to 2005 Tundra and the 2002 to 2005 Lexus SC.

Air bag maker Takata Corp. uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate the bags. But it can deteriorate and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

The Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled previously and the inflators replaced with new ones that still used ammonium nitrate. In the latest recall, Toyota will use inflators made by another company with a safer chemical.

Owners will be notified early next year. Toyota says it has replacement parts available.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Marriott logo is seen last month in Washington after Marriott International announced that up to 500 million hotel guests may have had their data compromised in a hack of the Starwood reservation database. The United States said Wednesday that China was behind the massive hack of data from hotel giant Marriott, part of an ongoing global campaign of cybertheft run by Beijing.
U.S. accuses Chinese intelligence of being behind massive Marriott hack
The United States said Wednesday that China was behind the massive hack of data from hotel giant Marriott, part of an ongoing global campaign of cybertheft run by Beijing. Secretary of State Mik...
Image Not Available
OMG: California regulators mull text messaging charge to help fund phone access of the poor
California regulators are considering a plan to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones to help support programs that make phone service accessible to the poor, according to a newspaper re...
Image Not Available
EU parliament approves Japan trade deal in what is being called the world's biggest
The European Parliament on Wednesday approved an accord with Japan that has been dubbed the world's biggest trade deal, covering economies that represent a third of the world's GDP. The agreemen...

, , , ,