British PM Theresa May to face no-confidence vote by Tory lawmakers amid Brexit turmoil
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday. | REUTERS

LONDON – A British Conservative Party official says Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no-confidence vote from party lawmakers.

Graham Brady says the threshold of 48 letters from lawmakers needed to trigger a leadership vote has been reached. Brady chairs the party committee that oversees leadership contests.

Many lawmakers have been growing angry with May over her handling of Brexit.

If she loses the vote of party legislators, taking place on Wednesday evening, May must step down. If she wins, she can’t be challenged again for a year.

