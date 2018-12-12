Gunman at large after killing one, wounding six near Strasbourg Christmas market: police
Rescue teams work at the scene of shooting in Strasbourg, France, Tuesday. | REUTERS

AFP-JIJI

STRASBOURG, FRANCE – One person has been killed and six people injured in a shooting on Tuesday near a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, police said, adding that the suspected gunman was on the run.

“Serious public security event under way in Strasbourg. Residents are asked to stay at home,” the French interior ministry said in a tweet.

“Shooting in Strasbourg’s city center. Thanks to all for staying at home until the situation has been clarified,” Deputy Mayor Alain Fontanel said in a tweet.

The Strasbourg-based European Parliament was on lock-down after reports of the shooting emerged, with MEPs, staff and journalists unable to leave the building, an AFP reporter said.

The parliament is currently in plenary session, with hundreds of MEPs and officials having made the monthly visit to Strasbourg from Brussels.

