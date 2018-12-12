Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort to make arguments for leniency in Russia probe
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington following a status hearing in July. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort to make arguments for leniency in Russia probe

AP

WASHINGTON – Their fortunes sliding in divergent directions, two former Trump aides are pleading their case to judges Tuesday in hopes of easing the punishment they could face for their crimes.

Lawyers for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn will make a sentencing recommendation in a court filing due by the end of the day, while Paul Manafort’s defense team is expected to argue that the ex-Trump campaign chairman never intentionally lied to prosecutors.

The defendants represent starkly different paths taken by defendants in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation — a model cooperator on one end, and, prosecutors say, a dishonest and resistant witness on the other.

Both men could be a potential threat to President Donald Trump as Mueller examines whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign.

Prosecutors with Mueller said last week that Flynn had been so cooperative in their investigation, meeting with them 19 times, that he was entitled to no prison time. Flynn’s attorneys are also expected to make the same recommendation for their client, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his conversations during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

In Manafort’s case, prosecutors have accused him of repeatedly lying to them even after he agreed to cooperate. They say Manafort lied about his interactions with a longtime associate they say has ties to Russian intelligence, his contacts with Trump administration officials and other matters under investigation by the Justice Department.

Prosecutors have left open the door to filing additional charges against Manafort, who already faces years in prison.

Manafort’s attorneys have denied the allegations and are expected to present more detailed arguments at a court hearing Tuesday in Washington, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in September.

Manafort faces sentencing in a separate case in Virginia, where he was convicted of eight felony counts related to his efforts to hide millions of dollars he earned from Ukrainian political consulting from the IRS.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldier runs as others rest next to a road after the Islamist rebel group the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked around Mukoko village, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tuesday.
10 slain in restive eastern Congo massacre blamed on Islamist militiamen
Suspected militiamen killed 10 civilians in a fresh attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, civil and military sources said Tuesday. The massacre occurred overnight in the to...
In this image from video made available by NASA, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Tuesday. Kononenko and Sergei Prokopyev are inspecting a section where a mysterious leak appeared on Aug. 30.
Cosmonaut pair to venture outside ISS to inspect mysterious hole
Two Russian cosmonauts ventured outside the International Space Station on Tuesday to inspect a section where a mysterious leak appeared. Crew members on board when the leak was discovered on Au...
A polar bear walks in the snow near the Hudson Bay outside Churchill, Mantioba, in 2007. Global warming is heating the Arctic at a record pace, driving broad environmental changes across the planet, including extreme storms in the mid-latitudes, a major U.S. scientific report said Tuesday. Persistent heat records have rattled the fragile Arctic for each of the past five years, a record-long warming streak, said the 2018 Arctic Report Card, released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Arctic's record warming driving 'broad change' in environment: NOAA study
Global warming is heating the Arctic at a record pace, driving broad environmental changes across the planet, including extreme storms in the United States and Europe, a major U.S. scientific repor...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington following a status hearing in July. | AP

, , , ,