Ex-Canadian diplomat reportedly detained in China after Beijing threat over Huawei exec’s Vancouver arrest
North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig speaks during an interview in Hong Kong in March. The former Canadian diplomat reportedly has been arrested in China. The International Crisis Group said Tuesday it's aware of reports that iKovrig has been detained. | AP

TORONTO – A former Canadian diplomat reportedly has been arrested in China.

The International Crisis Group said Tuesday it’s aware of reports that its North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig has been detained.

The Brussels-based nongovernmental organization said in a statement that it’s doing everything possible to obtain additional information about Kovrig’s whereabouts and that it will work to ensure his prompt release.

The Globe and Mail in Toronto and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported the arrest, citing unnamed sources.

Reports of Kovrig’s detention come after China warned Canada of consequences for its recent arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport. It’s unclear if there’s any link between the cases.

The International Crisis Group said Kovrig has been one of its full-time experts since February 2017.

According to the organization’s website, Kovrig previously worked as a Canadian diplomat in Beijing and Hong Kong and at the United Nations.

Canada’s Global Affairs department didn’t immediately respond with comment.

Former Canadian Liberal leader Bob Rae said it’s clear why he’s been detained.

“It’s called repression and retaliation,” Rae tweeted.

