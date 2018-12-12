World

Massachusetts pilot who perished flying 'The Hump' during WWII accounted for

BOSTON – A U.S. Army Air Forces pilot from Massachusetts whose plane crashed during World War II has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that 1st Lt. Allen R. Turner, of Brookline, was accounted for in September.

The 25-year-old Turner was the pilot of a C-109 aircraft on July 17, 1945, flying from India to China over what airmen called “The Hump,” an area of the eastern Himalayas.

The plane crashed in a remote area and after an extensive search all four people on the aircraft were declared dead.

The wreckage was found by an independent investigator in 2007, and in 2009 an area resident turned over bone fragments he found at the site.

Turner’s remains were identified through DNA analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This World War II-era photo provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces pilot 1st Lt. Allen R. Turner, of Brookline, Massachusetts. The agency announced Tuesday that remains belonging to Turner, whose plane crashed in Asia during World War II, were accounted for in September. | DEFENSE POW / MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY / VIA AP

