Japan to effectively remodel MSDF vessel into aircraft carrier

Japan plans to effectively upgrade one of its helicopter carriers to enable it to transport and launch fighter jets, the latest draft of its defense guidelines showed Tuesday, in an apparent effort to curtail China’s maritime assertiveness in nearby waters.

The ruling parties approved the draft guidelines presented by the government, which said the country will “enable fighter jets to be operated from existing warships, if necessary, to improve the flexibility of their operation.”

Specifically, the government is looking to upgrade the DDH-183 Izumo, to enhance its air defense capabilities in the Pacific Ocean.

However, remodeling the Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel into an aircraft carrier could draw criticism as it could be seen as a shift away from the country’s strictly defense-oriented policy.

The government has maintained it cannot possess “attack aircraft carriers” under the pacifist Constitution, as such vessels can be deemed offensive weapons and exceed what is necessary for self-defense.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito agreed Tuesday to draft a statement to make sure the modified Izumo would fall within the scope of the war-renouncing Constitution.

The government has also indicated F-35B advanced stealth fighter jets will not be permanently deployed on the remodeled Izumo. The fighter jets, which the ministry plans to purchase in the next five years, are capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings.

“The Izumo was originally designed as a multipurpose escort ship, so it wouldn’t pose any threat to other countries if fighter jets are deployed on it,” Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters earlier in the day. He added the upgraded Izumo would not be an “attack aircraft carrier.”

The Izumo-class 19,500-ton carriers, which also includes the Kaga, are 248 meters long and can carry up to 14 helicopters. They are Japan’s largest postwar naval vessels.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to endorse on Dec. 18 the revised version of the National Defense Program Guidelines, which set out defense capability targets over a span of about 10 years, according to government sources.

The existing guidelines were updated in 2013, but Abe has ordered a review of the policy in the face of North Korea’s rapidly advancing nuclear and missile development programs.

The draft also calls for bolstering cyber defense capability, including an operation to prevent the opponent from using cyberspace.

Along with the guidelines, the Cabinet is set to adopt the Midterm Defense Program, which specifies a five-year defense spending and procurement plan.