Nikkei extends losses on external uncertainties

Stocks lost further ground Tuesday, as investors stayed cautious over the course of U.S.-China trade friction and other external uncertainties.

The Nikkei 225 average lost 71.48 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 21,148.02, a level unseen since March 28 on a closing basis, after plunging 459.18 points Monday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 14.50 points, or 0.91 percent, lower at a year-to-date low of 1,575.31. It shed 30.64 points Monday.

After opening slightly higher on the heels of a modest rally in U.S. equities, both indexes were mired in negative territory for most of Tuesday’s session in the absence of active buyers.

Uncertainties over the outlook of Britain’s exit from the European Union also sapped investors’ buying appetite, brokers said.

“The environment for investment is fairly weak,” an official of a major securities firm said.

Sporadic selling to cash in stocks ahead of the Dec. 19 listing of SoftBank, the mobile phone unit of major internet and telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank Group, weighed on the market, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Although there is no major deterioration in economic data, investors appear to believe that the economy has hit a peak, an official of a midsize securities firm said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,745 to 324 in the first section, while 54 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.476 billion shares from 1.383 billion Monday.

Nissan lost 3.1 percent after the automaker and former Chairman Carlos Ghosn were indicted over a pay scandal Monday.

Keyence and Yaskawa Electric met with selling after Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd. lowered their target stock prices, brokers said.

Other major losers included construction machinery maker Komatsu and oil names Idemitsu and JXTG.

On the other hand, major gainers included retailer FamilyMart Uny and SoftBank Group.