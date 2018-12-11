Business / Economy

Business sentiment among large Japanese companies maintains upward swing

JIJI

The mood among large companies continued to improve in the October-December quarter, a government survey showed Tuesday.

The business sentiment index for companies with capital of ¥1 billion or more stood at 4.3, up from 3.8 for the previous quarter, according to the joint survey by the Finance Ministry and the Cabinet Office.

The index was on the plus side for the second straight quarter.

The business outlook index for large companies stood at 4.7 for January-March and 1.4 for the quarter after that.

The index represents the percentage of companies seeing quarter-on-quarter improvement in their business conditions minus that of firms feeling the opposite. The latest survey was conducted as of Nov. 15.

For October-December, the index for large manufacturers came to 5.5, compared with 6.5 for July-September. Chemical makers and steel mills saw growth in demand for products used in automobiles.

The index for large nonmanufacturers stood at 3.7, up from 2.4, on the back of wholesalers’ strong performances reflecting solid demand for construction materials.

The October-December index for midsize companies stood at 6.0, up from 2.2, and that for small companies came to minus 4.9, better than minus 10.0. The outlook index for January-March came to 3.5 for midsize companies and minus 6.5 for small firms.

The survey also showed that combined fiscal 2018 sales at all companies, excluding financial institutions and insurers, are projected to increase 2.8 percent from the previous year.

Recurring profits at all companies, including financial institutions and insurers, are forecast to rise 0.4 percent, and their capital expenditures are estimated to grow 9.1 percent.

“The survey showed that the Japanese economy is recovering moderately as a whole,” a Finance Ministry official said.

