EU alarmed at study showing ‘incurable’ anti-Semitism worsening; Jews mull emigration

AFP-JIJI

BRUSSELS – The EU voiced alarm Monday as a survey showed 9 of 10 European Jews believe anti-Semitism has worsened in the last five years, calling it a “canary in the coal mine.

The European Union’s Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said 85 percent of Jews surveyed believe anti-Semitism is the main problem in their country and 38 percent have considered emigrating.

“Whenever communities are set up one against the other, whenever identity politics comes into the game again, then the first victims are always the Jews,” European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said

“You need to know that anti-Semitism is like the canary in the coal mine,” he told a news conference.

In the 1930s, Nazi Germany’s state-sponsored anti-Semitism paved the way to the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews died.

The former Dutch foreign minister said Europe had had many diseases in the 20th century but the only one that has “remained incurable is anti-Semitism.

Timmermans said it was the duty of every European politician of every party to fight anti-Semitism, whether at the European, national or local level.

He called for better training for law enforcement officials and teachers, and urged member states to boost security to prevent the cost being “disproportionately on the shoulders” of the Jewish community

Timmermans also urged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to stop “using dog whistle words” and campaigns that stir up anti-Semitism in his country.

He cited billboards used by the Orban government in its 2017 poster campaign against U.S.-Hungarian billionaire George Soros that were daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti.

The Soros-founded Central European University said last week it had been “forced” to move its most prestigious study programs to Vienna after a long and bitter legal battle with Orban’s government.

The FRA study said 89 percent of respondents felt anti-Semitism had grown in their country in the last five years, with 90 percent adding it is especially bad online.

Another 70 percent said they found anti-Semitism in the media and political discourse. Nearly 30 percent said they had been harassed.

Yet, 80 percent do not report serious incidents to the police or other authorities, many complaining it would be pointless.

The May-June survey questioned 16,395 Jews in 12 EU member states: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

A hole in the cobblestone pavement is seen where 20 small bronze plaques honoring the members of a Jewish family deported during the Holocaust should have been, in Rome's Monti neighborhood Monday.. The plaques, affixed to the cobblestones in front of the Di Consiglio family home, were apparently taken overnight. Rome's historic center houses the Jewish ghetto, near Monti, and its cobblestoned streets are dotted with the plaques in front of homes of Jews who were killed or deported. | SILVIA LAMBERTUCCI / ANSA / VIA AP EU Commissioner of Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova faces the press on the EU's response to anti-Semitism and the new survey of the Fundamental Rights Agency at the EU Headquarters in Brussels Monday. | AFP-JIJI

