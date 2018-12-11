Agency: Migrants’ fear of returning home spikes at U.S.-Mexico border
Gerson Zelaya, 7, who is part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, plays with his toys next to his relatives, while he stays with them in a tent close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Agency: Migrants’ fear of returning home spikes at U.S.-Mexico border

AP

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – The number of people expressing fear of returning to their home countries when stopped at the U.S. border with Mexico has spiked, according to figures released Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. border authorities fielded 92,959 “credible fear” claims — the initial step toward asylum — in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up 67 percent from 55,584 the previous year. The “credible fear” claims accounted for 18 percent of all people arrested or stopped at the Mexican border in the latest period, up from 13 percent a year earlier.

CBP publicly released the numbers for the first time as more migrants, many of them families and children from Mexico and Central America, seek asylum or other forms of humanitarian protection to gain entry to the U.S. The trend was highlighted by a caravan of more than 6,000 migrants, largely from Honduras, that arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, last month, many hoping to seek asylum across the border in San Diego, California.

Commissioner Kevin McAleenan noted that most asylum claims are ultimately unsuccessful in immigration court and he renewed the Trump administration’s call for Congress to address “these vulnerabilities in our immigration system.” Judges granted asylum in 21 percent of their cases in the 2018 fiscal year.

“These numbers reflect a dramatic increase in initial fear claims by those encountered on the border, which is straining border security, immigration enforcement and courts, and other federal resources,” McAleenan said.

CBP didn’t say how many people it stopped passed the initial screening, or “credible fear” interview, but historically about three in four clear the hurdle. They are detained or released, often with ankle monitors, while their cases wind through clogged immigration courts.

U.S. border authorities are increasingly telling asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, saying they are they are unable to process claims for everyone at once. The wait in Tijuana was about six weeks even before the latest caravan arrived.

Initial fear claims at official crossings — the prescribed way to claim asylum — more than doubled in the last fiscal year to 38,269, according to CBP. Claims by people who crossed illegally between ports of entry rose 43 percent to 54,690.

President Donald Trump last month ordered that asylum be denied to anyone who enters the country illegally from Mexico, but a federal judge in San Francisco blocked him. An appeals court upheld the judge’s decision on Friday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Contacts between Trump campaign and Russia multiple, undeniable
On Jan. 11, 2017, Donald Trump was asked in his first press conference after his shock election victory, "Did you or anyone in your campaign have any contact with Russia leading up to or during the...
This photo combo created Saturday shows Senior Adviser to the President of the United States Jared Kushner (left) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Kushner reportedly kept contact with Mohammed bin Salman after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Saudi crown prince cultivated ties with Jared Kushner, kept up contacts after journalist's slayin...
Jared Kushner, the U.S. president's son-in-law and senior adviser, was wooed by Saudi Arabia's controversial crown prince before Donald Trump took office, and the contacts continued in spite of the...
In this undated photo provided by researchers in December, a male tungara frog uses his vocal sac to call out in Gamboa, Panama. A study released on Monday examines why these amphibians adapt their mating calls in urban areas — an unexpected example of how animals change communication strategies when cities encroach on forests.
Science: City frogs croak out more alluring love croons than their forest counterparts
City frogs and rain-forest frogs don't sing the same tune, researchers have found. A study released Monday examined why Panama's tiny tungara frogs adapt their mating calls in urban areas — an u...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Gerson Zelaya, 7, who is part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, plays with his toys next to his relatives, while he stays with them in a tent close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials detain people who are gathering with faith leaders in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, Californa at the border fence between the United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, Monday. | REUTERS The U.S. (left) border fence with Mexico at Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, is seen Sunday. Thousands of Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, have trekked for over a month in the hopes of reaching the United States. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,